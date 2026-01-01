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Ju-Eun Lim Ju-Eun Lim
Kinoafisha Persons Ju-Eun Lim

Ju-Eun Lim

Ju-Eun Lim

Date of Birth
7 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Hamburo Aeteuthage 8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
Alangsattojeon 7.2
Alangsattojeon (2012)
Wild Romance 7.0
Wild Romance (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bad Thief, Good Thief 6.4
Bad Thief, Good Thief
Drama, Crime, 2017, South Korea
Hamburo Aeteuthage 8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
Alangsattojeon 7.2
Alangsattojeon
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
Wild Romance 7
Wild Romance
Comedy, Romantic, Sport, 2012, South Korea
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