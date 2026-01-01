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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ju-Eun Lim
Ju-Eun Lim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ju-Eun Lim
Ju-Eun Lim
Ju-Eun Lim
Date of Birth
7 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage
(2016)
7.2
Alangsattojeon
(2012)
7.0
Wild Romance
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2017
2016
2012
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
4
6.4
Bad Thief, Good Thief
Drama, Crime,
2017, South Korea
8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
7.2
Alangsattojeon
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
7
Wild Romance
Comedy, Romantic, Sport,
2012, South Korea
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