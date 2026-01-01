Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Oh Man-seok
Oh Man-seok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Man-seok
Oh Man-seok
Oh Man-seok
Date of Birth
30 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
(2021)
8.0
Gumbeobnamnyeo
(2018)
7.5
Beautiful World
(2019)
Filmography
The Art of Negotiation
Drama,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Miraculous Brothers
Drama, Detective,
2023, South Korea
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.5
Beautiful World
Drama, Family,
2019, South Korea
8
Gumbeobnamnyeo
Drama, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7
Wild Romance
Comedy, Romantic, Sport,
2012, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree