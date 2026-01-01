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Oh Man-seok Oh Man-seok
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Man-seok

Oh Man-seok

Oh Man-seok

Date of Birth
30 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun (2021)
Gumbeobnamnyeo 8.0
Gumbeobnamnyeo (2018)
Beautiful World 7.5
Beautiful World (2019)

Filmography

The Art of Negotiation
The Art of Negotiation
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Miraculous Brothers 7.3
Miraculous Brothers
Drama, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Beautiful World 7.5
Beautiful World
Drama, Family, 2019, South Korea
Gumbeobnamnyeo 8
Gumbeobnamnyeo
Drama, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Wild Romance 7
Wild Romance
Comedy, Romantic, Sport, 2012, South Korea
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