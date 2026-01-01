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Dong-Wook Lee
Dong-Wook Lee Dong-Wook Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Dong-Wook Lee

Dong-Wook Lee

Dong-Wook Lee

Date of Birth
6 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tale of the Nine Tailed 8.4
Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi 8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi (2016)
A Shop for Killers 8.0
A Shop for Killers (2024)

Filmography

The Divorce Insurance 6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
The Good Man 6.6
The Good Man
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
A Shop for Killers 8
A Shop for Killers
Drama, Action, 2024, South Korea
Single in Seoul 7.1
Single in Seoul Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Harbin 6.3
Harbin Haeolbin
Action, Biography, Crime 2024, South Korea
Bad and Crazy 7.9
Bad and Crazy
Action, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
A Year-End Medley 7.2
A Year-End Medley Haepi Nyu Ieo
Comedy, Romantic 2021, South Korea
Tale of the Nine Tailed 8.4
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Romantic, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
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