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About
Filmography
Dong-Wook Lee
Dong-Wook Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Dong-Wook Lee
Dong-Wook Lee
Dong-Wook Lee
Date of Birth
6 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Tale of the Nine Tailed
(2020)
8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
(2016)
8.0
A Shop for Killers
(2024)
Filmography
6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.6
The Good Man
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
A Shop for Killers
Drama, Action,
2024, South Korea
7.1
Single in Seoul
Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.3
Harbin
Haeolbin
Action, Biography, Crime
2024, South Korea
7.9
Bad and Crazy
Action, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.2
A Year-End Medley
Haepi Nyu Ieo
Comedy, Romantic
2021, South Korea
8.4
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Romantic, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
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