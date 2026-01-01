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Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan Jeong Dong-hwan
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Dong-hwan

Jeong Dong-hwan

Jeong Dong-hwan

Date of Birth
5 August 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

I Hear Your Voice 8.1
I Hear Your Voice (2013)
Hamburo Aeteuthage 8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel 8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel (2013)

Filmography

When the Phone Rings 5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
The Auditors 7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, , 2024, South Korea
Brain Cooperation 6.8
Brain Cooperation
Comedy, Detective, 2023, South Korea
12.12: The Day 7.6
12.12: The Day Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History 2023, South Korea
Unlock the Boss
Unlock the Boss
Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Ajoomma 7.2
Ajoomma Ajoomma
Comedy, Drama 2022, Singapore / South Korea
Watch trailer
The Game: Towards Zero 7
The Game: Towards Zero
Crime, Fantasy, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Hotel Del Luna 7.8
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
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