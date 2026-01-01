Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan
Date of Birth
5 August 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
I Hear Your Voice
(2013)
8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage
(2016)
8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel
(2013)
Filmography
5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, ,
2024, South Korea
6.8
Brain Cooperation
Comedy, Detective,
2023, South Korea
7.6
12.12: The Day
Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History
2023, South Korea
Unlock the Boss
Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
7.2
Ajoomma
Ajoomma
Comedy, Drama
2022, Singapore / South Korea
Watch trailer
7
The Game: Towards Zero
Crime, Fantasy, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7.8
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree