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Lois Chimimba
Lois Chimimba Lois Chimimba
Kinoafisha Persons Lois Chimimba

Lois Chimimba

Lois Chimimba

Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

There She Goes 8.1
There She Goes (2018)
Peter Pan 7.6
Peter Pan (2017)
Vigil 7.3
Vigil (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coldwater
Coldwater
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Still Up 6.5
Still Up
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Vigil 7.3
Vigil
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Great Britain
There She Goes 8.1
There She Goes
Drama, Comedy, Family 2018, Great Britain
Trust Me 6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Peter Pan 7.6
Peter Pan Peter Pan
Theatrical, Family 2017, Great Britain
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