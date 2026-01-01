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About
Filmography
Lois Chimimba
Lois Chimimba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lois Chimimba
Lois Chimimba
Lois Chimimba
Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
There She Goes
(2018)
7.6
Peter Pan
(2017)
7.3
Vigil
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Theatrical
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
2018
2017
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actress
6
Coldwater
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.5
Still Up
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
7.3
Vigil
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Great Britain
8.1
There She Goes
Drama, Comedy, Family
2018, Great Britain
6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
7.6
Peter Pan
Peter Pan
Theatrical, Family
2017, Great Britain
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