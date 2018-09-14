"A Discovery of Witches" is a British fantasy TV series based on the eponymous book trilogy. The story revolves around a young woman named Diana Bishop, who works as a historian and desperately tries to distance herself from her witch heritage. By chance, Diana discovers a strange manuscript in the library that reveals previously unknown facts about magical creatures. As a result, she is forced to once again embrace her magical abilities. Luckily, vampire Matthew offers his help to Diana. Together, they attempt to unravel the mysteries of the book and protect it from numerous enemies.

