few votes IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches (2018 - …)

A Discovery of Witches 18+
Production year 2018
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"A Discovery of Witches" is a British fantasy TV series based on the eponymous book trilogy. The story revolves around a young woman named Diana Bishop, who works as a historian and desperately tries to distance herself from her witch heritage. By chance, Diana discovers a strange manuscript in the library that reveals previously unknown facts about magical creatures. As a result, she is forced to once again embrace her magical abilities. Luckily, vampire Matthew offers his help to Diana. Together, they attempt to unravel the mysteries of the book and protect it from numerous enemies.
A Discovery of Witches  trailer третьего сезона
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode Matthew Clairmont
Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer Diana Bishop
Trevor Eve
Trevor Eve Gerbert D'Aurillac
Alex Kingston
Alex Kingston Sarah Bishop
Aisling Loftus
Aisling Loftus Sophie Norman
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan Ysabeau de Clermont
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
A Discovery of Witches - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
A Discovery of Witches - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
A Discovery of Witches - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 7 episodes
 
