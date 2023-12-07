The close friendship between Arthur and Felix is put to the test when one lends the other his health insurance card. Arthur finds out that Felix is terminally ill, but Felix doesn't know it yet. However, because he doesn't have the courage to break the bad news and bitter truth to his friend, he soon becomes entangled in a web of lies and suddenly the tables are turned: Felix, who is actually terminally ill, believes that the healthy Arthur is actually going to die soon. He selflessly agrees to care for Arthur and give him a good time in the supposedly last days of his life. This actually gives Arthur a new perspective on life and Felix also starts to change: He manages to open his heart and learns to love bit by bit.

