Kinoafisha Films The Best is Yet to Come

The Best is Yet to Come

Das Beste kommt noch! 18+
Synopsis

The close friendship between Arthur and Felix is put to the test when one lends the other his health insurance card. Arthur finds out that Felix is terminally ill, but Felix doesn't know it yet. However, because he doesn't have the courage to break the bad news and bitter truth to his friend, he soon becomes entangled in a web of lies and suddenly the tables are turned: Felix, who is actually terminally ill, believes that the healthy Arthur is actually going to die soon. He selflessly agrees to care for Arthur and give him a good time in the supposedly last days of his life. This actually gives Arthur a new perspective on life and Felix also starts to change: He manages to open his heart and learns to love bit by bit.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 September 2025
World premiere 7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Germany 12
18 July 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $472,260
Production Olga Film, Constantin Film, Barefoot Films
Also known as
Das Beste kommt noch!, Sem Tempo a Perder, Достучаться до небес 2, Друзі назавжди
Director
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Cast
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Michael Maertens
Emma Schweiger
Emma Schweiger
Caro Cult
Caro Cult
Heino Ferch
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
