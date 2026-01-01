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Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson
Date of Birth
7 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Toy Story 5
(2026)
Tickets
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
0.0
October
Filmography
8.4
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
October
October
Action, Horror, Thriller
, USA
Show more
News about Matty Matheson’s private life
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
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