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Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson Matty Matheson
Kinoafisha Persons Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson

Date of Birth
7 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Toy Story 5 8.4
Toy Story 5 (2026)
The Bear 8.4
The Bear (2022)
0.0
October

Filmography

Toy Story 5 8.4
Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Bear 8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
October October
Action, Horror, Thriller , USA
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News about Matty Matheson’s private life
The Bear still
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
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