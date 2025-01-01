Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Matty Matheson Awards

Awards and nominations of Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
