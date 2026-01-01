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Lorenzo Antonucci
Lorenzo Antonucci Lorenzo Antonucci
Kinoafisha Persons Lorenzo Antonucci

Lorenzo Antonucci

Lorenzo Antonucci

Date of Birth
18 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Darkness of Man 6.3
Darkness of Man (2024)
Trim Season 5.8
Trim Season (2023)
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man Ice Cream Man
Horror 2026, USA / Canada / France
Mob Cops 3.8
Mob Cops Mob Cops
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Oak 4.6
Oak Oak
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Darkness of Man 6.3
Darkness of Man Darkness of Man
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
A New Breed of Mafia 5.6
A New Breed of Mafia Jersey Bred
Crime 2024, USA
Detective Knight: Independence 4.1
Detective Knight: Independence Detective Knight: Independence
Action, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Trim Season 5.8
Trim Season Trim Season
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Paradise City 4.8
Paradise City Paradise City
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall The Free Fall
Horror 2021, USA
Watch trailer
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