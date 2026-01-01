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About
Filmography
Lorenzo Antonucci
Lorenzo Antonucci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorenzo Antonucci
Lorenzo Antonucci
Lorenzo Antonucci
Date of Birth
18 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.3
Darkness of Man
(2024)
5.8
Trim Season
(2023)
5.6
The Free Fall
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
Producer
1
Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man
Horror
2026, USA / Canada / France
3.8
Mob Cops
Mob Cops
Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Oak
Oak
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Darkness of Man
Darkness of Man
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
A New Breed of Mafia
Jersey Bred
Crime
2024, USA
4.1
Detective Knight: Independence
Detective Knight: Independence
Action, Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
5.8
Trim Season
Trim Season
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
4.8
Paradise City
Paradise City
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Free Fall
The Free Fall
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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