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Natasha Thahane
Natasha Thahane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Thahane
Natasha Thahane
Natasha Thahane
Date of Birth
25 September 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Blood & Water
(2020)
4.9
Marked
(2025)
Filmography
4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller
2025, South Africa
6.6
Blood & Water
Drama, Mystery
2020, South Africa
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