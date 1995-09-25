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Natasha Thahane
Natasha Thahane Natasha Thahane
Kinoafisha Persons Natasha Thahane

Natasha Thahane

Natasha Thahane

Date of Birth
25 September 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Blood & Water 6.6
Blood & Water (2020)
Marked 4.9
Marked (2025)

Filmography

Marked 4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller 2025, South Africa
Blood & Water 6.6
Blood & Water
Drama, Mystery 2020, South Africa
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