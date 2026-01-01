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Leroy Gopal Leroy Gopal
Kinoafisha Persons Leroy Gopal

Leroy Gopal

Leroy Gopal

Date of Birth
7 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Revolt 5.2
Revolt (2017)
Marked 4.9
Marked (2025)

Filmography

Marked 4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller 2025, South Africa
Revolt 5.3
Revolt Revolt
Sci-Fi 2017, Great Britain / South Africa
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