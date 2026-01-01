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Filmography
Leroy Gopal
Leroy Gopal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leroy Gopal
Leroy Gopal
Leroy Gopal
Date of Birth
7 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.2
Revolt
(2017)
4.9
Marked
(2025)
Filmography
4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller
2025, South Africa
5.3
Revolt
Revolt
Sci-Fi
2017, Great Britain / South Africa
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