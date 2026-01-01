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Filmography
Lerato Mvelase
Lerato Mvelase
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lerato Mvelase
Lerato Mvelase
Lerato Mvelase
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.2
Justice Served
(2022)
4.9
Marked
(2025)
Filmography
4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller
2025, South Africa
5.2
Justice Served
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, South Africa
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