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Lerato Mvelase Lerato Mvelase
Kinoafisha Persons Lerato Mvelase

Lerato Mvelase

Lerato Mvelase

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Justice Served 5.2
Justice Served (2022)
Marked 4.9
Marked (2025)

Filmography

Marked 4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller 2025, South Africa
Justice Served 5.2
Justice Served
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, South Africa
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