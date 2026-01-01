Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp
Date of Birth
26 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
The Knick
(2014)
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
(2001)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
Filmography
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
8.4
The Knick
Drama
2014, USA
5.5
Junction
Hostage /Junction
Thriller
2012, USA
6.7
The Other Woman
Love and Other Impossible Pursuits / The Other Woman
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2006, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree