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Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Anthony Rapp
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Date of Birth
26 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Knick 8.4
The Knick (2014)
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)

Filmography

The Beauty
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Star Trek: Discovery 6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
The Knick 8.4
The Knick
Drama 2014, USA
Junction 5.5
Junction Hostage /Junction
Thriller 2012, USA
The Other Woman 6.7
The Other Woman Love and Other Impossible Pursuits / The Other Woman
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Psych 8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2006, USA
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