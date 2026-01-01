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Jin-Ah Im
Jin-Ah Im Jin-Ah Im
Kinoafisha Persons Jin-Ah Im

Jin-Ah Im

Jin-Ah Im

Date of Birth
14 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy 7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025)
Mask Girl 7.1
Mask Girl (2023)
The Ballot 7.1
The Ballot (2020)

Filmography

Climax
Climax
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy 7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mask Girl 7.1
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Glitch 6.4
Glitch
Comedy, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
The Ballot 7.1
The Ballot
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Kill It
Kill It
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2019, South Korea
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