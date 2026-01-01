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About
Filmography
Jin-Ah Im
Jin-Ah Im
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jin-Ah Im
Jin-Ah Im
Jin-Ah Im
Date of Birth
14 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
(2025)
7.1
Mask Girl
(2023)
7.1
The Ballot
(2020)
Filmography
Climax
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2026, South Korea
7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Glitch
Comedy, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
7.1
The Ballot
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
Kill It
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2019, South Korea
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