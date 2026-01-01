Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Min-Ho Lee 5 photos
Min-Ho Lee Min-Ho Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Min-Ho Lee

Min-Ho Lee

Min-Ho Lee

Date of Birth
22 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Pachinko 8.4
Pachinko (2022)
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)
City Hunter 7.8
City Hunter (2011)

Filmography

When the Stars Gossip
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2025, South Korea
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy 7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Pachinko 8.4
Pachinko
Drama 2022, USA
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
Heirs 7.7
Heirs
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2013, South Korea
Faith 7.8
Faith
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
City Hunter 7.8
City Hunter
Action, Drama, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
Personal Taste 7.1
Personal Taste
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2010, South Korea
Show more

Photos

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more