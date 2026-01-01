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Min-Ho Lee
Min-Ho Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min-Ho Lee
Min-Ho Lee
Min-Ho Lee
Date of Birth
22 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Pachinko
(2022)
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
(2016)
7.8
City Hunter
(2011)
Filmography
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2025, South Korea
7.4
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.4
Pachinko
Drama
2022, USA
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
7.7
Heirs
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2013, South Korea
7.8
Faith
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
7.8
City Hunter
Action, Drama, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
7.1
Personal Taste
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2010, South Korea
Show more
Photos
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