An Nae-sang
An Nae-sang
Date of Birth
25 December 1964
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.8
The Devil Judge
(2021)
7.8
The Guest
(2018)
7.7
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2010
2002
All
22
Films
2
TV Shows
20
Actor
22
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy
2025, South Korea
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic
2023, South Korea
7.1
Miraculous Brothers
Drama, Detective
2023, South Korea
7.6
12.12: The Day
Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History
2023, South Korea
7.8
The Devil Judge
Sci-Fi, Crime, Action
2021, South Korea
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, South Korea
6.3
Kyungwooui Soo
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, South Korea
7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History
2020, South Korea
6.9
Welcome
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2020, South Korea
6.8
The Ballot
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, South Korea
7.4
The Light in Your Eyes
Fantasy, Romantic
2019, South Korea
7.4
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller
2018, South Korea
7.1
Hyungbuoegwa
Drama
2018, South Korea
7.4
Miss Hammurabi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, South Korea
7.3
Miseuti
Drama, Thriller
2018, South Korea
7.8
The Guest
Drama, Mystery
2018, South Korea
7.7
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
Drama, History, Action
2017, South Korea
6.4
Sarangui Ondo
Comedy, Romantic
2017, South Korea
7.2
Police Unit 38
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2016, South Korea
6.1
Entertainer
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, South Korea
7.5
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Drama, Comedy, History
2010, South Korea
6.4
Oasis
Oasis
Romantic, Drama
2002, South Korea
