Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
An Nae-sang An Nae-sang
Kinoafisha Persons An Nae-sang

An Nae-sang

An Nae-sang

Date of Birth
25 December 1964
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Devil Judge 7.8
The Devil Judge (2021)
The Guest 7.8
The Guest (2018)
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok 7.7
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 22 Films 2 TV Shows 20 Actor 22
Oh My Ghost Clients
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy 2025, South Korea
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea
Miraculous Brothers 7.1
Miraculous Brothers
Drama, Detective 2023, South Korea
12.12: The Day 7.6
12.12: The Day Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History 2023, South Korea
The Devil Judge 7.8
The Devil Judge
Sci-Fi, Crime, Action 2021, South Korea
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, South Korea
Kyungwooui Soo 6.3
Kyungwooui Soo
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, South Korea
Royal Secret Agent 7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History 2020, South Korea
Welcome 6.9
Welcome
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2020, South Korea
The Ballot 6.8
The Ballot
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, South Korea
The Light in Your Eyes 7.4
The Light in Your Eyes
Fantasy, Romantic 2019, South Korea
Lawless Lawyer 7.4
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2018, South Korea
Hyungbuoegwa 7.1
Hyungbuoegwa
Drama 2018, South Korea
Miss Hammurabi 7.4
Miss Hammurabi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, South Korea
Miseuti 7.3
Miseuti
Drama, Thriller 2018, South Korea
The Guest 7.8
The Guest
Drama, Mystery 2018, South Korea
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok 7.7
Yeok-jeok: baek-seong-eul hom-chin do-jeok
Drama, History, Action 2017, South Korea
Sarangui Ondo 6.4
Sarangui Ondo
Comedy, Romantic 2017, South Korea
Police Unit 38 7.2
Police Unit 38
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2016, South Korea
Entertainer 6.1
Entertainer
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2016, South Korea
Sungkyunkwan Scandal 7.5
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Drama, Comedy, History 2010, South Korea
Oasis 6.4
Oasis Oasis
Romantic, Drama 2002, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more