The series "My Brilliant Friend" is an Italo-American drama based on the novels by writer Elena Ferrante. The main character of the story is an elderly woman named Elena Greco. She reminisces about her childhood in a troubled neighborhood in Naples. Throughout the narrative, the story of her complicated and long-standing relationship with Lila Cerullo, the daughter of a shoemaker, is interwoven. The women met as barefoot girls, but over the years, their friendship has taken on the qualities of rivalry, love, and hatred.

