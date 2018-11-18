Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows My Brilliant Friend

My Brilliant Friend (2018 - …)

My Brilliant Friend 18+
Production year 2018
Country Italy
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Rai 1
TV channel HBO
Runtime 28 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The series "My Brilliant Friend" is an Italo-American drama based on the novels by writer Elena Ferrante. The main character of the story is an elderly woman named Elena Greco. She reminisces about her childhood in a troubled neighborhood in Naples. Throughout the narrative, the story of her complicated and long-standing relationship with Lila Cerullo, the daughter of a shoemaker, is interwoven. The women met as barefoot girls, but over the years, their friendship has taken on the qualities of rivalry, love, and hatred.
Creator
Saverio Costanzo
Saverio Costanzo
Gaia Girace Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo
Valentina Acca Nunzia Cerullo
Antonio Buonanno Fernando Cerullo
Alessio Gallo Michele Solara
Giovanni Amura Stefano Carracci
Seasons
My Brilliant Friend - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
My Brilliant Friend - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
My Brilliant Friend - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
My Brilliant Friend - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 10 episodes
 
