Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Fedorko
Mariya Fedorko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Fedorko
Mariya Fedorko
Mariya Fedorko
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Lotereya
(2025)
0.0
Moj lyubimyj Radzha
(2024)
0.0
Cyganskoe schaste
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2016
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
6.2
Lotereya
Lotereya
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Moj lyubimyj Radzha
Romantic
2024, Russia
Srok davnosti
Romantic
2021, Russia
Cyganskoe schaste
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree