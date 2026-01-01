Menu
Mariya Fedorko

Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Lotereya (2025)
Moj lyubimyj Radzha (2024)
Cyganskoe schaste (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lotereya Lotereya
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Moj lyubimyj Radzha
Moj lyubimyj Radzha
Romantic 2024, Russia
Srok davnosti
Srok davnosti
Romantic 2021, Russia
Cyganskoe schaste
Cyganskoe schaste
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
