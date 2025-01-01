Menu
Agniya Kuznetsova
Date of Birth
15 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet (2015)
Sasha i Piter 7.1
Sasha i Piter (2024)
Cargo 200 7.0
Cargo 200 (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 32 Films 15 TV Shows 17 Actress 32
Dorogie ucheniki!
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Lotereya 6.2
Comedy 2025, Russia
Ya znayu, kto tebya ubil
Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
Sasha i Piter 7.1
Sasha i Piter
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Russia
Khochu zamuzh 6.4
Comedy 2022, Russia
Sluchajnyj kadr
Detective, Thriller 2021, Russia
Gotovy na vse
Comedy 2021, Russia
Girls Don't Give Up
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra
Action, Crime 2018, Russia
Dyadya Sasha 4.7
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
Anna. Zhena egerya
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia
Trassa smerty
Thriller, Detective 2017, Russia
A zori zdes tihie...
Drama, War, History 2016, Russia
Sedmaya runa
Adventure, Thriller, Detective 2015, Russia
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Na dne 6
Drama 2015, Russia
Dialogi 6.1
Drama 2013, Russia
Da i Da 4.4
Drama 2013, Russia
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic 2012, Russia
MosGaz
Drama, Detective 2012, Russia
Poka noch ne razluchit 6
Comedy 2012, Russia
Vsyo prosto 5.7
Romantic, Comedy 2012, Russia
Narkomovskij oboz
Drama, Adventure, War 2011, Russia
Arifmetika podlosti 5.1
Drama, Romantic 2011, Russia / Ukraine
