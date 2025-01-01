Menu
Agniya Kuznetsova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Date of Birth
15 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
(2015)
7.1
Sasha i Piter
(2024)
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
Filmography
32
Dorogie ucheniki!
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
6.2
Lotereya
Lotereya
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ya znayu, kto tebya ubil
Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
7.1
Sasha i Piter
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.4
Khochu zamuzh
Khochu zamuzh
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Sluchajnyj kadr
Detective, Thriller
2021, Russia
Gotovy na vse
Comedy
2021, Russia
Girls Don't Give Up
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Russia
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra
Action, Crime
2018, Russia
4.7
Dyadya Sasha
Dyadya Sasha
Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Anna. Zhena egerya
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia
Trassa smerty
Thriller, Detective
2017, Russia
A zori zdes tihie...
Drama, War, History
2016, Russia
Sedmaya runa
Adventure, Thriller, Detective
2015, Russia
7.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
A zori zdes tikhie...
War, Drama, History
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Na dne
Na dne
Drama
2015, Russia
6.1
Dialogi
Dialogi
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Da i Da
Da i Da
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Podari mne voskresene
Romantic
2012, Russia
MosGaz
Drama, Detective
2012, Russia
6
Poka noch ne razluchit
Poka noch ne razluchit
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Vsyo prosto
Vsyo prosto
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Narkomovskij oboz
Drama, Adventure, War
2011, Russia
5.1
Arifmetika podlosti
Arifmetika podlosti
Drama, Romantic
2011, Russia / Ukraine
Show more
