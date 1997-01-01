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Nam Yoon-soo Nam Yoon-soo
Kinoafisha Persons Nam Yoon-soo

Nam Yoon-soo

Nam Yoon-soo

Date of Birth
1 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Affection 7.8
Affection (2021)
4 Kinds of House 0.0
4 Kinds of House (2018)
Birthcare Center 0.0
Birthcare Center (2020)

Filmography

Affection 7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Birthcare Center
Birthcare Center
Drama, Comedy, 2020, South Korea
4 Kinds of House
4 Kinds of House
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
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