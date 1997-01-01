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About
Filmography
Nam Yoon-soo
Nam Yoon-soo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nam Yoon-soo
Nam Yoon-soo
Nam Yoon-soo
Date of Birth
1 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Affection
(2021)
0.0
4 Kinds of House
(2018)
0.0
Birthcare Center
(2020)
Filmography
7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
Birthcare Center
Drama, Comedy,
2020, South Korea
4 Kinds of House
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
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