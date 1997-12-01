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About
Filmography
Jeong Chae-yeon
Jeong Chae-yeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Chae-yeon
Jeong Chae-yeon
Jeong Chae-yeon
Date of Birth
1 December 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Family By Choice
(2024)
7.8
Affection
(2021)
7.1
Reunited Worlds
(2017)
Filmography
Beyond the Bar
Drama,
2025, South Korea
8.1
Family By Choice
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Reunited Worlds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
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