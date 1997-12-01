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Jeong Chae-yeon Jeong Chae-yeon
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Chae-yeon

Jeong Chae-yeon

Jeong Chae-yeon

Date of Birth
1 December 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Family By Choice 8.1
Family By Choice (2024)
Affection 7.8
Affection (2021)
Reunited Worlds 7.1
Reunited Worlds (2017)

Filmography

Beyond the Bar
Beyond the Bar
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Family By Choice 8.1
Family By Choice
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Affection 7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Reunited Worlds 7.1
Reunited Worlds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
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