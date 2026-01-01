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Lim Hwa-yeong Lim Hwa-yeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Hwa-yeong

Lim Hwa-yeong

Lim Hwa-yeong

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal 8.1
Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal (2017)
Faith 7.8
Faith (2012)
A Superior Day 5.7
A Superior Day (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Scandal of Chunhwa 5.5
The Scandal of Chunhwa
Drama, Romantic, History, 2025, South Korea
A Superior Day 5.7
A Superior Day
Drama, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Birthcare Center
Birthcare Center
Drama, Comedy, 2020, South Korea
Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal 8.1
Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal
Drama, Comedy, 2017, South Korea
Faith 7.8
Faith
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
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