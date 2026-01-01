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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Hwa-yeong
Lim Hwa-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Hwa-yeong
Lim Hwa-yeong
Lim Hwa-yeong
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal
(2017)
7.8
Faith
(2012)
5.7
A Superior Day
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2020
2017
2012
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actress
5
5.5
The Scandal of Chunhwa
Drama, Romantic, History,
2025, South Korea
5.7
A Superior Day
Drama, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
Birthcare Center
Drama, Comedy,
2020, South Korea
8.1
Seulgirowun Gamppangsaenghwal
Drama, Comedy,
2017, South Korea
7.8
Faith
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
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