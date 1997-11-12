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About
Filmography
Choi Byeong-chan
Choi Byeong-chan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Byeong-chan
Choi Byeong-chan
Choi Byeong-chan
Date of Birth
12 November 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Business Proposal
(2022)
7.8
Affection
(2021)
7.1
Sassy, Go Go
(2015)
Filmography
Love Phobia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
7.9
Business Proposal
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2022, South Korea
7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.1
Sassy, Go Go
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
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