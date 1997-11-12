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Choi Byeong-chan Choi Byeong-chan
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Byeong-chan

Choi Byeong-chan

Choi Byeong-chan

Date of Birth
12 November 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Business Proposal 7.9
Business Proposal (2022)
Affection 7.8
Affection (2021)
Sassy, Go Go 7.1
Sassy, Go Go (2015)

Filmography

Love Phobia
Love Phobia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Business Proposal 7.9
Business Proposal
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2022, South Korea
Affection 7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Raibeuon 7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Sassy, Go Go 7.1
Sassy, Go Go
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
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