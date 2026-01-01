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Miyu Irino
Miyu Irino Miyu Irino
Kinoafisha Persons Miyu Irino

Miyu Irino

Miyu Irino

Date of Birth
19 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Spirited Away 8.7
Spirited Away (2001)
Haikyuu!! 8.6
Haikyuu!! (2014)
Mob Psycho 100 8.4
Mob Psycho 100 (2016)

Filmography

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Drama, Adventure, Anime 2026, Japan
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Tomb Raider King
Tomb Raider King
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, South Korea
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! 7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Hana rokushô ga akeru hi ni 6.2
Hana rokushô ga akeru hi ni Hana rokushô ga akeru hi ni
Anime, Drama 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Digimon Beatbreak 7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2025, Japan
La rosa de Versalles 7
La rosa de Versalles Versailles no bara
Animation, Drama, History 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction 7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
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