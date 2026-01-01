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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Miyu Irino
Miyu Irino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miyu Irino
Miyu Irino
Miyu Irino
Date of Birth
19 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.7
Spirited Away
(2001)
Tickets
8.6
Haikyuu!!
(2014)
8.4
Mob Psycho 100
(2016)
Filmography
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Drama, Adventure, Anime
2026, Japan
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
Tomb Raider King
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, South Korea
7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.2
Hana rokushô ga akeru hi ni
Hana rokushô ga akeru hi ni
Anime, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2025, Japan
7
La rosa de Versalles
Versailles no bara
Animation, Drama, History
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
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