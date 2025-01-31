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Poster of La rosa de Versalles
7.0
La rosa de Versalles - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films La rosa de Versalles
7.0

La rosa de Versalles

, 2025
Versailles no bara
Japan / Animation, Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of La rosa de Versalles
7.0
Going 1
Not going 0
La rosa de Versalles - Trailer
La rosa de Versalles  Trailer

Synopsis

In an age of revolution, Marie Antoinette and her protector Oscar François de Jarjayes face tough choices as women growing into their distinct roles.

Cast

Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro
Oscar Francois de Jarjayes
Toshiyuki Toyonaga
André Grandier
Takuya Eguchi
Takuya Eguchi
Florian de Girodelle
Banjô Ginga
General Jarjeyes
Saori Hayami
Saori Hayami
Aya Hirano
Fumi Hirano
Fumi Hirano
Miyu Irino
Miyu Irino
Himika Akaneya
Felecia Angelle
Felecia Angelle
Riko Aono
Director Ai Yoshimura
Writer Riyoko Ikeda, Tomoko Konparu
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 April 2025
World premiere 31 January 2025
Release date
31 January 2025 Japan G
Worldwide Gross $1,489,577
Production Mappa
Also known as
Versailles no bara, The Rose of Versailles, La rosa de Versalles, La Rose de Versailles, A Rosa de Versalhes, Hoa hồng Versailles, Le rose di Versailles - Lady Oscar, Rosa de Versalhes, Róża Wersalu, VerBara, Versailles rózsája, Versay'ın Gülü, Το ρόδο των Βερσαλλιών, Роза Версаля, Троянда Версаля, ベルサイユのばら, 凡尔赛玫瑰, 凡爾賽玫瑰, Berusaiyu no Bara, The Rose of Versailles Movie

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 30 April 2025

Film Trailers

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La rosa de Versalles - Trailer
La rosa de Versalles Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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