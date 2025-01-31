7.0Versailles no bara
La rosa de Versalles, 2025
Japan / Animation, Drama, History / 18+
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Synopsis
In an age of revolution, Marie Antoinette and her protector Oscar François de Jarjayes face tough choices as women growing into their distinct roles.
Cast
Toshiyuki Toyonaga
André Grandier
Himika Akaneya
Felecia Angelle
Felecia Angelle
Riko Aono
Director Ai Yoshimura
Writer Riyoko Ikeda, Tomoko Konparu
Animated film details
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 April 2025
World premiere 31 January 2025
Release date
|31 January 2025
|Japan
|G
Worldwide Gross $1,489,577
Production Mappa
Also known as
Versailles no bara, The Rose of Versailles, La rosa de Versalles, La Rose de Versailles, A Rosa de Versalhes, Hoa hồng Versailles, Le rose di Versailles - Lady Oscar, Rosa de Versalhes, Róża Wersalu, VerBara, Versailles rózsája, Versay'ın Gülü, Το ρόδο των Βερσαλλιών, Роза Версаля, Троянда Версаля, ベルサイユのばら, 凡尔赛玫瑰, 凡爾賽玫瑰, Berusaiyu no Bara, The Rose of Versailles Movie
Updated 30 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
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