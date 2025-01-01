Menu
Awards and nominations of Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon
Awards and nominations of Jeong Ho-yeon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
