Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Ho-yeon Awards

Awards and nominations of Jeong Ho-yeon

Jeong Ho-yeon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
