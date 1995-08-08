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Ludovico Tersigni
Ludovico Tersigni Ludovico Tersigni
Kinoafisha Persons Ludovico Tersigni

Ludovico Tersigni

Ludovico Tersigni

Date of Birth
8 August 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

SKAM Italia 7.8
SKAM Italia (2018)
Slam 6.1
Slam (2016)
Summertime 6.0
Summertime (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Summertime 6
Summertime
Drama, Romantic 2020, Italy
SKAM Italia 7.8
SKAM Italia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, Italy
Slam 6.1
Slam Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Italy
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