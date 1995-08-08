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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ludovico Tersigni
Ludovico Tersigni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludovico Tersigni
Ludovico Tersigni
Ludovico Tersigni
Date of Birth
8 August 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
SKAM Italia
(2018)
6.1
Slam
(2016)
6.0
Summertime
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2018
2016
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6
Summertime
Drama, Romantic
2020, Italy
7.8
SKAM Italia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, Italy
6.1
Slam
Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Italy
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