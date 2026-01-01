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Lidia Vitale
Lidia Vitale Lidia Vitale
Kinoafisha Persons Lidia Vitale

Lidia Vitale

Lidia Vitale

Date of Birth
12 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Roma Blues 7.2
Roma Blues (2023)
The First Day of My Life 7.0
The First Day of My Life (2023)
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake (2024)

Filmography

Mrs Playmen
Mrs Playmen
Biography, Drama, History, 2025, Italy
Epilogue
Epilogue Epilogue
Drama 2025, Canada
Verona 4.7
Verona Juliet & Romeo
Musical, Romantic 2025, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake Maschile Plurale
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Italy
The First Day of My Life 7
The First Day of My Life Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Roma Blues 7.2
Roma Blues Roma Blues
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 2023, Italy
Restiamo amici 5.1
Restiamo amici Restiamo amici
Comedy 2019, Italy
Slam 6.1
Slam Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Italy
Show more
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