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Filmography
Lidia Vitale
Lidia Vitale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidia Vitale
Lidia Vitale
Lidia Vitale
Date of Birth
12 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Roma Blues
(2023)
7.0
The First Day of My Life
(2023)
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake
(2024)
Filmography
Mrs Playmen
Biography, Drama, History,
2025, Italy
Epilogue
Epilogue
Drama
2025, Canada
4.7
Verona
Juliet & Romeo
Musical, Romantic
2025, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake
Maschile Plurale
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Italy
7
The First Day of My Life
Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
7.2
Roma Blues
Roma Blues
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
2023, Italy
5.1
Restiamo amici
Restiamo amici
Comedy
2019, Italy
6.1
Slam
Slam: Tutto per una ragazza
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Italy
Show more
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