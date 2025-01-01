Menu
Andrea Lattanzi
Kinoafisha
Andrea Lattanzi
Date of Birth
31 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.0
My Killer Buddy
(2024)
0.0
Summertime
(2020)
Filmography
7
My Killer Buddy
Io e il Secco
Comedy, Drama
2024, Croatia / Italy
Summertime
Drama, Romantic
2020, Italy
