Andrea Lattanzi

Date of Birth
31 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

My Killer Buddy 7.0
My Killer Buddy (2024)
Summertime 0.0
Summertime (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 2
My Killer Buddy 7
My Killer Buddy Io e il Secco
Comedy, Drama 2024, Croatia / Italy
Summertime
Summertime
Drama, Romantic 2020, Italy
