Andrey Trushin
Andrey Trushin
Andrey Trushin

Andrey Trushin

Date of Birth
27 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)

Popular Films

Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa 5.4
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa (2023)
Gollivudsk 0.0
Gollivudsk (2024)
Major Grom. Serial 0.0
Major Grom. Serial (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 1 TV Shows 6 Actor 7
Major Grom. Serial
Major Grom. Serial
Action 2025, Russia
Gollivudsk
Gollivudsk
Comedy 2024, Russia
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa 5.4
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Family, War, Adventure 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Gruzchiki
Gruzchiki
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Oleg
Oleg
Comedy 2021, Russia
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
#SenyaFedya
#SenyaFedya
Comedy 2018, Russia
