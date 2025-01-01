Andrey Trushin

Menu
Filmography
Date of Birth
Date of Birth
27 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Popular Films
5.4
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
(2023)
0.0
Gollivudsk
(2024)
0.0
Major Grom. Serial
(2025)
Filmography
6
Actor
7
Major Grom. Serial
Action
2025, Russia
Gollivudsk
Comedy
2024, Russia
5.4
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Family, War, Adventure
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Gruzchiki
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
Oleg
Comedy
2021, Russia
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
#SenyaFedya
Comedy
2018, Russia
