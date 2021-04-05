Menu
Oleg poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Oleg

Oleg (2021 - …)

Олег 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Oleg" is a Russian comedy series that airs on the channel "Pyatnitsa". The plot revolves around a not-so-great husband and father named Oleg. He spends his days sitting in his bar, hardly paying any attention to his beloved wife and three daughters, who are practically growing up without a father. Oleg sincerely believes that the apartment cleans itself and that food magically appears in the fridge. Suddenly, the main character's life takes a sharp turn: his wife, who fully supported the household and children, unexpectedly leaves, leaving everything on his shoulders. In complete confusion, Oleg tries to figure out what to do, how to find common ground with his grown-up daughters, and learn how to cook.
Cast
Aleksandr Ilin ml.
Stepan Devonin
Asya Gromova
Polina Fedina
Darya Gushchina
Genrietta Avtushenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.8 IMDb
Seasons
Oleg - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 21 episodes
 
Stills
