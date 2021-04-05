"Oleg" is a Russian comedy series that airs on the channel "Pyatnitsa". The plot revolves around a not-so-great husband and father named Oleg. He spends his days sitting in his bar, hardly paying any attention to his beloved wife and three daughters, who are practically growing up without a father. Oleg sincerely believes that the apartment cleans itself and that food magically appears in the fridge. Suddenly, the main character's life takes a sharp turn: his wife, who fully supported the household and children, unexpectedly leaves, leaving everything on his shoulders. In complete confusion, Oleg tries to figure out what to do, how to find common ground with his grown-up daughters, and learn how to cook.

