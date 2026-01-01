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Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung
Date of Birth
19 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
8.8
The Mandalorian
(2019)
7.4
Minari
(2020)
7.0
Twisters
(2024)
Filmography
7
Skeleton Crew
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7
Twisters
Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Minari
Minari
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Your Name
Your Name
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
, USA
Show more
News about Lee Isaac Chung’s private life
'Minari': A Korean-American Dream or a Rural Meltdown?
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