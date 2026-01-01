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Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung Lee Isaac Chung
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung

Date of Birth
19 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian (2019)
Minari 7.4
Minari (2020)
Twisters 7.0
Twisters (2024)

Filmography

Skeleton Crew 7
Skeleton Crew
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Twisters 7
Twisters Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Minari 7.4
Minari Minari
Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Your Name Your Name
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic , USA
Show more
News about Lee Isaac Chung’s private life
Still from the movies 'Minari' (2020)
'Minari': A Korean-American Dream or a Rural Meltdown?
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