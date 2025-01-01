Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Isaac Chung Awards

Lee Isaac Chung
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020 Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Winner
