Lee Isaac Chung
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung
Awards and nominations of Lee Isaac Chung
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Golden Camera
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
