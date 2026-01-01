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Kyeong Soo-jin Kyeong Soo-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Kyeong Soo-jin

Kyeong Soo-jin

Kyeong Soo-jin

Date of Birth
5 December 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Mauseu 8.4
Mauseu (2021)
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016)
Secret Love Affair 7.7
Secret Love Affair (2014)

Filmography

Oh My Ghost Clients
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, , 2025, South Korea
Holy Night: Demon Hunters 5.5
Holy Night: Demon Hunters Georokhan: Demun Heonteoseu
Action, Fantasy, Horror 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Shadow Detective 6.9
Shadow Detective
Crime, 2022, South Korea
Mauseu 8.4
Mauseu
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Train 7.5
Train
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Drama, Romantic, Sport, 2016, South Korea
Secret Love Affair 7.7
Secret Love Affair
Drama, Music, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Plus Nine Boys 7.2
Plus Nine Boys
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2014, South Korea
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