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About
Filmography
Kyeong Soo-jin
Kyeong Soo-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kyeong Soo-jin
Kyeong Soo-jin
Kyeong Soo-jin
Date of Birth
5 December 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
Mauseu
(2021)
8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
(2016)
7.7
Secret Love Affair
(2014)
Filmography
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, ,
2025, South Korea
5.5
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Georokhan: Demun Heonteoseu
Action, Fantasy, Horror
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Shadow Detective
Crime,
2022, South Korea
8.4
Mauseu
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.5
Train
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Drama, Romantic, Sport,
2016, South Korea
7.7
Secret Love Affair
Drama, Music, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
7.2
Plus Nine Boys
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2014, South Korea
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