Yeo Jin-goo
Yeo Jin-goo
Date of Birth
13 August 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.2
Ajoomma
(2022)
7.0
Hotel Del Luna
(2019)
6.8
Hijack 1971
(2024)
Filmography
11
6.8
Hijack 1971
Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Korea
6.5
Noryang: Deadly Sea
Noryang
Action, Biography, History
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.2
Ajoomma
Ajoomma
Comedy, Drama
2022, Singapore / South Korea
Watch trailer
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller
2021, South Korea
My Absolute Boyfriend
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, South Korea
The Crowned Clown
Drama, History
2019, South Korea
7
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2019, South Korea
Reunited Worlds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2017, South Korea
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective
2017, South Korea
Orange Marmalade
Fantasy, Romantic
2015, South Korea
Ja Myung Go
Drama, Romantic, History
2009, South Korea
