Yeo Jin-goo
Date of Birth
13 August 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Ajoomma 7.2
Ajoomma (2022)
Hotel Del Luna 7.0
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
Hijack 1971 6.8
Hijack 1971 (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 3 TV Shows 8 Actor 11
Hijack 1971 6.8
Hijack 1971 Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Noryang: Deadly Sea 6.5
Noryang: Deadly Sea Noryang
Action, Biography, History 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Ajoomma 7.2
Ajoomma Ajoomma
Comedy, Drama 2022, Singapore / South Korea
Watch trailer
Beyond Evil
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller 2021, South Korea
My Absolute Boyfriend
My Absolute Boyfriend
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2019, South Korea
The Crowned Clown
The Crowned Clown
Drama, History 2019, South Korea
Hotel Del Luna 7
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2019, South Korea
Reunited Worlds
Reunited Worlds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2017, South Korea
Sseokeul
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective 2017, South Korea
Orange Marmalade
Orange Marmalade
Fantasy, Romantic 2015, South Korea
Ja Myung Go
Ja Myung Go
Drama, Romantic, History 2009, South Korea
