Noryang: Deadly Sea - trailer
Noryang: Deadly Sea. Trailer

Noryang: Deadly Sea. Trailer

Publication date: 28 June 2024
Noryang: Deadly Sea – The Imjin War reaches its seventh year in December of 1598. Admiral Yi Sun-shin learns that the Wa invaders in Joseon are preparing for a swift withdrawal following the deathbed orders of their leader Toyotomi Hideyoshi. Determined to destroy the enemy once and for all, Admiral Yi leads an allied fleet of Joseon and Ming ships to mount a blockade and annihilate the Wa army. However, once Ming commander Chen Lin is bribed into lifting the blockade, Wa lord Shimazu Yoshihiro and his Satsuma army sail to the Wa army’s rescue at Noryang Strait.
6.5 Noryang: Deadly Sea
Noryang: Deadly Sea Action, Biography, History, 2023, South Korea
