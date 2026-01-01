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Adam Shapiro Adam Shapiro
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Shapiro

Adam Shapiro

Adam Shapiro

Date of Birth
29 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Single Man 7.6
A Single Man (2009)
She Said 7.6
She Said (2022)
Never Have I Ever 7.5
Never Have I Ever (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Imperfect Women
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
The Continental 7.1
The Continental
Action, Crime, 2023, USA
She Said 7.6
She Said She Said
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Never Have I Ever 7.5
Never Have I Ever
Drama, Comedy 2020, USA
Ode to Joy 6.4
Ode to Joy Ode to Joy
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Feed 6.1
Feed Feed
Drama 2017, USA
The Answer 4.2
The Answer The Answer
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
The Den 6.1
The Den The Den
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
A Single Man 7.6
A Single Man A Single Man
Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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