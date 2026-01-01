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About
Filmography
Adam Shapiro
Adam Shapiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Shapiro
Adam Shapiro
Adam Shapiro
Date of Birth
29 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
A Single Man
(2009)
7.6
She Said
(2022)
7.5
Never Have I Ever
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2022
2020
2019
2017
2015
2013
2009
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
7.1
The Continental
Action, Crime,
2023, USA
7.6
She Said
She Said
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Never Have I Ever
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
6.4
Ode to Joy
Ode to Joy
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Feed
Feed
Drama
2017, USA
4.2
The Answer
The Answer
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
6.1
The Den
The Den
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
A Single Man
A Single Man
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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