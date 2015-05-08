"Grace and Frankie" is a popular American sitcom on Netflix. The story revolves around two mature couples who previously had a difficult relationship. The reason for this is the long-standing feud between Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, who could never imagine being friends. Everything changes when their husbands, Robert and Sol, reveal that they love each other and intend to get married. This turn of events forces Grace and Frankie to come together and work as a team to restore order in their lives.

