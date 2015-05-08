Menu
6.6 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Grace and Frankie (2015 - 2022)

Grace and Frankie 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 47 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Grace and Frankie" is a popular American sitcom on Netflix. The story revolves around two mature couples who previously had a difficult relationship. The reason for this is the long-standing feud between Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, who could never imagine being friends. Everything changes when their husbands, Robert and Sol, reveal that they love each other and intend to get married. This turn of events forces Grace and Frankie to come together and work as a team to restore order in their lives.
Grace and Frankie  trailer шестого сезона
Marta Kauffman
Marta Kauffman
Howard J. Morris
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Grace Hanson
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen Robert Hanson
Brooklyn Decker
Brooklyn Decker Mallory
Ethan Embry
Ethan Embry Coyote Bergstein
6.6
8.2 IMDb
Grace and Frankie - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 6 Season 6
2020, 13 episodes
 
Grace and Frankie - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 16 episodes
 
