"Thresholds" is a series about two friends, orphans from an orphanage, who decide to dedicate their lives to the army. The service takes the lieutenants to the provincial town of Sosny, where Colonel Reutov, Andrei's adoptive father, lives with his family. Andrei was once connected to Colonel Reutov's daughter Polina through childhood love, but now she sees him as a brother, and eventually falls in love with his friend Dmitry, a supporter of casual relationships. The complicated relationships between the characters are further complicated by other townspeople, gold diggers, and shamans...

