The Limits (2015 - 2015)

Пороги 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia/Belarus
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Thresholds" is a series about two friends, orphans from an orphanage, who decide to dedicate their lives to the army. The service takes the lieutenants to the provincial town of Sosny, where Colonel Reutov, Andrei's adoptive father, lives with his family. Andrei was once connected to Colonel Reutov's daughter Polina through childhood love, but now she sees him as a brother, and eventually falls in love with his friend Dmitry, a supporter of casual relationships. The complicated relationships between the characters are further complicated by other townspeople, gold diggers, and shamans...
Cast
Sergey Yushkevich
Sergey Yushkevich
Aleksandr Lymarev
Aleksandr Lymarev
Larisa Shahvorostova
Elena An
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Nikita Tezin
Nikita Tezin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
The Limits - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
Stills
