Kinoafisha TV Shows Zhuravl v nebe

Zhuravl v nebe (2020 - 2020)

Журавль в небе 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Asya Solntseva is a pilot whose difficult fate is closely intertwined with the creation of the first Soviet supersonic passenger aircraft codenamed "Zhuravl". The story begins in 1961 when Asya meets her first love, pilot Yuri Gromov, and unfolds over 22 years. Throughout this time, Asya's relationships with Yuri and her school friend Yasha Spassky, the head of the "Zhuravl" development project, experience many ups and downs. The heroine and her feelings constantly change, but one thing remains unchanged - her love for aviation.
Cast
Sergei Puskepalis
Boris Nevzorov
Valentina Telichkina
Olga Kabo
Filipp Gorenshteyn
Marija Lugovaya
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Zhuravl v nebe - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
