Asya Solntseva is a pilot whose difficult fate is closely intertwined with the creation of the first Soviet supersonic passenger aircraft codenamed "Zhuravl". The story begins in 1961 when Asya meets her first love, pilot Yuri Gromov, and unfolds over 22 years. Throughout this time, Asya's relationships with Yuri and her school friend Yasha Spassky, the head of the "Zhuravl" development project, experience many ups and downs. The heroine and her feelings constantly change, but one thing remains unchanged - her love for aviation.

