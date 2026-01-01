Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ella Newton Ella Newton
Kinoafisha Persons Ella Newton

Ella Newton

Ella Newton

Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Harrow 7.7
Harrow (2018)
Dangerous Animals 6.5
Dangerous Animals (2025)
Girl at the Window 4.4
Girl at the Window (2022)

Filmography

The Mosquito Bowl
The Mosquito Bowl The Mosquito Bowl
Biography, Drama, History 2026, USA
Dangerous Animals 6.5
Dangerous Animals Dangerous Animals
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
Watch trailer
Girl at the Window 4.4
Girl at the Window Girl at the Window
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Harrow 7.7
Harrow
Drama, Crime 2018, Australia
Evil Dead Wrath Evil Dead Wrath
Horror , USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more