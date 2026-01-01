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Filmography
Ella Newton
Ella Newton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Newton
Ella Newton
Ella Newton
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Harrow
(2018)
6.5
Dangerous Animals
(2025)
4.4
Girl at the Window
(2022)
Filmography
The Mosquito Bowl
The Mosquito Bowl
Biography, Drama, History
2026, USA
6.5
Dangerous Animals
Dangerous Animals
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
4.4
Girl at the Window
Girl at the Window
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Harrow
Drama, Crime
2018, Australia
Evil Dead Wrath
Evil Dead Wrath
Horror
, USA
Show more
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