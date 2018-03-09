Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Harrow

Harrow (2018 - …)

Harrow 18+
Production year 2018
Country Australia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 22 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The plot of the Australian series "Harrow" revolves around a successful forensic pathologist and lawyer named Daniel Harrow. He often disregards rules, defies authority, and empathizes with deceased patients, always trying to unravel the mystery of their deaths. Harrow's own life is also full of secrets, and he doesn't want anyone to uncover them. As he uncovers murders and digs deep into the essence of each investigation, Daniel does everything in his power to conceal his misdeeds, utilizing all of his abilities.
Creator
Stephen M. Irwin
Leigh McGrath
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd Dr. Daniel Harrow
Damien Garvey
Damien Garvey Detective Senior Sergeant Bryan Nichols
Heather Mitchell Louise Whitehall
Robyn Malcolm
Robyn Malcolm Maxine Pavich
Series rating

7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Harrow - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Harrow - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Harrow - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
