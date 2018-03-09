The plot of the Australian series "Harrow" revolves around a successful forensic pathologist and lawyer named Daniel Harrow. He often disregards rules, defies authority, and empathizes with deceased patients, always trying to unravel the mystery of their deaths. Harrow's own life is also full of secrets, and he doesn't want anyone to uncover them. As he uncovers murders and digs deep into the essence of each investigation, Daniel does everything in his power to conceal his misdeeds, utilizing all of his abilities.

