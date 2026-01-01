Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Date of Birth
25 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
(2013)
7.3
Bates Motel
(2013)
6.7
Coyote
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
Coyote
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.5
The Mosquito Coast
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2021, USA
7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree