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Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Natalia Cordova-Buckley Natalia Cordova-Buckley
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Date of Birth
25 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
Bates Motel 7.3
Bates Motel (2013)
Coyote 6.7
Coyote (2021)

Filmography

Coyote 6.7
Coyote
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
The Mosquito Coast 6.5
The Mosquito Coast
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2021, USA
Bates Motel 7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
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