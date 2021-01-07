Menu
Coyote poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Coyote

Coyote (2021 - …)

Coyote 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Coyote" is a multi-part crime drama that tells the story of Ben Clemens, a former border patrol agent who spent over thirty years of his life serving on the neutral territory between Mexico and the United States. By chance, the protagonist finds himself on the other side of the border. As a result, he is forced to work and interact with the people he spent most of his life "catching" at the state border. As the events unfold, the protagonist realizes that he was extremely unfair to these people, as he had a limited understanding of their real lives...
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
Drew Powell
Drew Powell
Adriana Paz
Christian Ferrer
Kelli Williams
Kelli Williams
0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Coyote - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
