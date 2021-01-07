"Coyote" is a multi-part crime drama that tells the story of Ben Clemens, a former border patrol agent who spent over thirty years of his life serving on the neutral territory between Mexico and the United States. By chance, the protagonist finds himself on the other side of the border. As a result, he is forced to work and interact with the people he spent most of his life "catching" at the state border. As the events unfold, the protagonist realizes that he was extremely unfair to these people, as he had a limited understanding of their real lives...

