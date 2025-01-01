Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Regé-Jean Page Awards

Awards and nominations of Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
