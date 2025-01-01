Menu
Regé-Jean Page
Awards
Awards and nominations of Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Regé-Jean Page
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
