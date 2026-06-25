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Poster of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
9.0
Kinoafisha Films Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
9.0

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity

, 2026
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Japan / Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
Going 27
Not going 0
Poster of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
9.0
Going 27
Not going 0

Synopsis

Destruction looms at the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War between the Soul Reapers and Quincies…

Cast

Masakazu Morita
Ichigo Kurosaki
Noriaki Sugiyama
Noriaki Sugiyama
Uryū Ishida
Yuki Matsuoka
Orihime Inoue
Hiroki Yasumoto
Hiroki Yasumoto
Wataru Takagi
Wataru Takagi
Fumiko Orikasa
Rukia Kuchiki
Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō
Shin'ichirô Miki
Kisuke Urahara
Satsuki Yukino
Akio Otsuka
Akio Otsuka
Houko Kuwashima
Masaya Onosaka
Director Tomohisa Taguchi
Writer Tite Kubo, Masaki Hiramatsu, Tomohisa Taguchi
Composer Shirô Sagisu
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 Anguilla
25 June 2026 Antigua and Barbuda
25 June 2026 Argentina
25 June 2026 Aruba
25 June 2026 Australia
25 June 2026 Bahamas
25 June 2026 Barbados
25 June 2026 Canada
25 June 2026 Cayman Islands
25 June 2026 Chile
25 June 2026 Colombia
25 June 2026 Costa Rica
25 June 2026 Cuba
25 June 2026 Dominica
25 June 2026 Dominican Republic
25 June 2026 Ecuador
25 June 2026 El Salvador
25 June 2026 France
25 June 2026 Great Britain
25 June 2026 Grenada
25 June 2026 Guatemala
25 June 2026 Haiti
25 June 2026 Honduras
25 June 2026 Jamaica
25 June 2026 Luxembourg
25 June 2026 Mexico
25 June 2026 Nicaragua
25 June 2026 Panama
25 June 2026 Peru
18 July 2026 Philippines PG
4 July 2026 South Korea
25 June 2026 Switzerland
11 July 2026 Taiwan
25 June 2026 USA
25 June 2026 Uruguay
25 June 2026 Venezuela
25 June 2026 Virgin Islands (British)
Worldwide Gross $5,004,184
Production Pierrot
Also known as
BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen - Kashin-tan, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity, BLEACH 千年血戦篇-禍進譚-, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, BLEACH死神 千年血戰篇-禍進譚-, Блич: Тысячелетняя кровавая война - Бедствие

Cartoon rating

9.0
Rate 14 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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