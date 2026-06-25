Cast
Masakazu Morita
Ichigo Kurosaki
Fumiko Orikasa
Rukia Kuchiki
Cast and Crew
Director
Tomohisa Taguchi
Writer
Tite Kubo, Masaki Hiramatsu, Tomohisa Taguchi
Composer
Shirô Sagisu
Animated film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
25 June 2026
Release date
|25 June 2026
|Anguilla
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Antigua and Barbuda
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Argentina
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Aruba
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Australia
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Bahamas
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Barbados
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Canada
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Cayman Islands
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Chile
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Colombia
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Costa Rica
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Cuba
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Dominica
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Dominican Republic
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Ecuador
|
|
|25 June 2026
|El Salvador
|
|
|25 June 2026
|France
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Grenada
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Guatemala
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Haiti
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Honduras
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Jamaica
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Luxembourg
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Mexico
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Nicaragua
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Panama
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Peru
|
|
|18 July 2026
|Philippines
|
|PG
|4 July 2026
|South Korea
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Switzerland
|
|
|11 July 2026
|Taiwan
|
|
|25 June 2026
|USA
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Uruguay
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Venezuela
|
|
|25 June 2026
|Virgin Islands (British)
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$5,004,184
Production
Pierrot
Also known as
BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen - Kashin-tan, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity, BLEACH 千年血戦篇-禍進譚-, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, BLEACH死神 千年血戰篇-禍進譚-, Блич: Тысячелетняя кровавая война - Бедствие