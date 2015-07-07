Menu
Overlord poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Overlord

Overlord (2015 - 2022)

Overlord 18+
Production year 2015
Country Japan
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is the story of a popular fantasy MMORPG game. When its servers suddenly shut down, the leader of one guild, the skeleton mage Momonga, finds himself transported to the fictional world for real. Now he is trapped in the body of his avatar. The fortress of his guild is transported to an unknown universe, and the characters gain sentience. They perceive Momonga as their ruler and are ready to follow his commands. With extensive knowledge of magic, Momonga becomes the evil Overlord with imperial ambitions.
Overlord  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Yumi Uchiyama Fiore, Mare Bello
Emiri Katō Fiora, Aura Bella
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake Cocytus
Takehito Koyasu Luin, Nigun Grid
Sumire Uesaka Bloodfallen, Shalltear
Mao Ichimichi Emmot, Enri
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Isekai Anime About People Transported to Another World Best Isekai Anime About People Transported to Another World

Series rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Overlord - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Overlord - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 13 episodes
 
Overlord - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
Overlord - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 13 episodes
 
Stills
