This is the story of a popular fantasy MMORPG game. When its servers suddenly shut down, the leader of one guild, the skeleton mage Momonga, finds himself transported to the fictional world for real. Now he is trapped in the body of his avatar. The fortress of his guild is transported to an unknown universe, and the characters gain sentience. They perceive Momonga as their ruler and are ready to follow his commands. With extensive knowledge of magic, Momonga becomes the evil Overlord with imperial ambitions.

Expand