Mika Doi
Date of Birth
4 August 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Mushi-Shi 8.4
Mushi-Shi (2005)
Ouran High School Host Club 8.0
Ouran High School Host Club (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blue Giant 7.9
Blue Giant Blue Giant
Animation, Drama, Music, Anime 2023, Japan
Ouran High School Host Club 8
Ouran High School Host Club
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2006, Japan
Mushi-Shi 8.4
Mushi-Shi
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2005, Japan
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 1998, Japan
Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth 7.2
Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth Shin seiki Evangelion Gekijô-ban: Shito shinsei
Action, Animation, Drama 1997, Japan
