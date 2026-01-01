Menu
Date of Birth
4 August 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.4
Mushi-Shi
(2005)
8.0
Ouran High School Host Club
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2006
2005
1998
1997
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
7.9
Blue Giant
Blue Giant
Animation, Drama, Music, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
8
Ouran High School Host Club
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2006, Japan
8.4
Mushi-Shi
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2005, Japan
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
1998, Japan
7.2
Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth
Shin seiki Evangelion Gekijô-ban: Shito shinsei
Action, Animation, Drama
1997, Japan
