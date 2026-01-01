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Filmography
Naoko Mori
Naoko Mori
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naoko Mori
Naoko Mori
Naoko Mori
Date of Birth
29 November 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.5
The Terror
(2018)
6.9
Mile High
(2003)
Filmography
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
5.9
Lennon Naked
Lennon Naked
Biography, Drama
2010, Great Britain
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
6.9
Mile High
Drama, Comedy
2003, Great Britain
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